Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Timber sale will affect roads access

By Tape this on the fridge
Idaho Mountain Express
 28 days ago

Timber sale operations after Memorial Day will reduce public access and create delays on some national forest roads west of Stanley and in the Yankee Fork area. According to a press release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest, operations associated with the Big Hill Insect and Disease Farm Bill project, located near Big Hill, may restrict public use and access to the Big Hill Gulch Road (No. 40256). Additionally, visitors will see more truck traffic in the vicinity of Mosquito Flat on Forest Roads 40070 (Custer Motorway) and 40080 (Challis Creek) in the Bonanza area, Forest Roads 40366 (Sawmill Transfer) and 40074 (West Fork Yankee Fork) as well as Forest Roads 40203 (Marsh Creek) and 40027 (Knapp Creek) in the Knapp Creek area.

www.mtexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Management#Yankee#The Timber#Stanley#The Big Hill Gulch Road#West Fork Yankee Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
TrafficKingsport Times-News

Coal severance tax decline affects road repairs

DORCHESTER, Virginia — Charles Sturgill enjoys driving the roads around his community and birthplace in Wise County where coal trucks once kept those roads busy. Since the 1980s, the mining industry meant both plenty of wear on those roads and provided a major funding source for their maintenance — coal severance taxes.
Custer, SDRapid City Journal

National Forest seeking comment on salvage timber sales

The Hell Canyon Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest is requesting public input on a proposed project to salvage trees affected by a tornado that occurred east and south of Custer on May 23. Three areas of concentrated blow down have been identified, totaling about 1,508 acres within...
Politicsbigislandnow.com

County to Close Waipiʻo Valley Access Road to Non-Residents

The Waipiʻo Valley Access Road will be closed to non-Waipiʻo residents over the Fourth of July weekend. The decision to close the road comes as the county continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the County of Hawaiʻi. Residents have also requested the closure, citing high traffic, roadway, and health concerns.
Clearwater, IDclearwatertribune.com

Windy Shingle North timber sale road work begins

Road work has begun on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Windy Shingle North timber sale and will continue throughout the summer. U.S. Forest Service officials said some delays may be expected. Signs will be posted in all areas with active equipment. The timber harvest is expected to begin by June...
Saint Helens, ORthechronicleonline.com

Timber Harvest: City moves ahead with Salmonberry sale

In St. Helens, timber is a valuable commodity for the city and the sale of the city-owned timber plots bring in cash to sustain and boost community and economic development. Following a successful Milton Creek Watershed timber sale in February, St. Helens has awarded a bid to sell more timber this year.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

11572 Timbers Way

The Only Day for showings is the Open House Sunday June 27, 2021 12:00 - 3:00pm. Not only are listings in Timberwalk a rare occurrence, this home is the most attractively priced in the enclave. A canvas ready for you to express your inner renovation and interior design talents. Rentals are restricted to 1x/year. Please note Timberwalk and master association Loggers Run dues are paid quarterly @ $510.00 .
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

562 Timber Bridge Ln

This amazing home is ideally located at The Circle, steps to the ABCC Clubhouse. Everyone who visits is startled by the size of this Cottage-appearing luxury home and by the high ceilings, custom woodwork, white oak flooring and lighting throughout. Two Offices frame the Foyer. Great Room is open to the Kitchen. Step onto the large Lanai w/piped gas for grill and view of the 3rd Tee. The Chef's Kitchen features Jenn-Aire Appliances, Gas Range and Ceiling-height Cabinetry. The separate spacious DR is large enough for the 7-foot circular Dining Table. The spacious Owners Suite overlooks the secluded slate patio. Step from the Great Room to a separate living area with a Family Room and 2 BR & 2 BA, a private oasis perfect for family or guests. Included ABCC Social Membership! see moreTwo fees for Homeowners. HOA: $747.78 per year. ABCC: $260 per month. This includes pool, fitness and clubhouse. Tennis and Golf may be available for extra fee. Umbrella appliance home warranty with Home 2-10 thru April 2022. Also, Jenn-Air appliance warrantees through April 2022. Homepowners are licensed real estate agents.
Quincy, MABoston Globe

For sale: Homes with access to semi-private beaches

PROS This deceptively spacious 1983 split-level offers abundant views of Reservoir Pond — and, for $50 a year, membership in a neighborhood association that affords access to a members-only beach across the street. From the front porch, enter into the main living area, which stretches from the dining room at right, through the kitchen with stainless appliances and solid surface counters, to the living room with skylights and vaulted ceilings. Up a few stairs, three bedrooms share a bath with skylight; going down, there’s a carpeted family room, a half-bath with laundry, and access to the backyard. Down a few more steps, the semifinished basement includes a workshop. CONS No garage; multilevel layout can feel a bit choppy.
Muskogee County, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Lawmakers comment on Lake Access Road project

OKLAHOMA CITY – Reps. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, as well as Muskogee County District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke commented on the approval of a project that will improve the public lake access at the Spaniard Creek Recreation Area on the Webbers Falls Reservoir in Muskogee County.
Lanett, ALValley Times-News

Lanett approves new access road

LANETT — On Tuesday, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution to seek a $6.7 million federal grant to build a new access road to the Lanett Municipal Airport. The council had previously agreed to contract with Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood of Montgomery to conduct an environmental assessment for a project to build a new road. A possible wetlands mitigation issue is involved. If so, that would have to be addressed before a road-building project could start.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Durango Transit FLC route temporarily affected by road construction

Effective Wednesday, Durango Transit stops along the Fort Lewis College route will be served every hour. This is a result of delays caused by a repaving project on Florida Road. No other routes will be affected. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of July, and the FLC route will resume 30-minute service at that time.
Billings, MTPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Road Closures Will Affect Billings Traffic Beginning Monday, June 21

Road construction and other improvements to drains and watermains, will cause several road closures next week around Billings, according to a press release from Knife River. Beginning this Monday (6/21), there will be a construction closure of South 32nd Street West from south of King Avenue West, to north of Gabel Road, according to Knife River. There will be access for residents and businesses along that route, with flagging operations in place in the closure zone.