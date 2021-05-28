Timber sale will affect roads access
Timber sale operations after Memorial Day will reduce public access and create delays on some national forest roads west of Stanley and in the Yankee Fork area. According to a press release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest, operations associated with the Big Hill Insect and Disease Farm Bill project, located near Big Hill, may restrict public use and access to the Big Hill Gulch Road (No. 40256). Additionally, visitors will see more truck traffic in the vicinity of Mosquito Flat on Forest Roads 40070 (Custer Motorway) and 40080 (Challis Creek) in the Bonanza area, Forest Roads 40366 (Sawmill Transfer) and 40074 (West Fork Yankee Fork) as well as Forest Roads 40203 (Marsh Creek) and 40027 (Knapp Creek) in the Knapp Creek area.www.mtexpress.com