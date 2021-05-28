Illegal Marijuana Dispensary – Spring Valley

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFive people are under arrest after an illegal marijuana dispensary was shut down in the unincorporated area of Spring Valley. On Thursday, May 27, 2021, around 5:00 p.m., members of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics and Gangs Division, with the assistance of deputies from the Lakeside Sheriff’s Crime Suppression Teams and members of the Special Enforcement Detail (SED), served a search warrant in the 10500 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley.

