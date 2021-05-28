Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden's budget plan swells U.S. debt before tax hikes kick in

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget plan foresees a big near-term increase in U.S. debt to fund his plans to reduce inequality, combat climate change, rebuild U.S. infrastructure and invest in new technologies, but counts on higher tax revenues to reduce deficits in the longer term.

The budget proposal released on Friday builds on a partial "skinny budget" the White House announced last month that sought spending increases for addressing climate change, fighting cancer and boosting underperforming schools. read more

Following are some takeaways from Biden's first comprehensive spending blueprint for fiscal year 2022 - a proposal that faces strong opposition from Republican lawmakers and will be subject to months of negotiation:

ADDING TO DEBT

Biden's 10-year budget plan would add $14.53 trillion to the nation's debt between 2022 and 2031, but it foresees narrowing annual deficits as proposed tax hikes on rich individuals and corporations, and ramped-up tax enforcement, boost revenues. read more

The proposal foresees total public debt reaching 117% of gross domestic product by 2031, down from highs seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but still well above historical levels.

However low interest rates mean that the cost of borrowing will be negative through 2028, and will remain below historical levels through 2031, officials said.

TAXES

The plan foresees paying for Biden's spending priorities by increasing the amount of taxes paid by the largest U.S. corporations and rich Americans. It proposes eliminating long-standing loopholes, including lower taxes on capital gains and dividends for the wealthy.

The Biden administration's proposals to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans would increase net revenues by nearly $2.4 trillion over a decade, after backing out hefty tax deductions and credits to support clean energy, children and families, the Treasury said on Friday. read more

The plan allows tax cuts enacted by former President Donald Trump for individuals to expire in 2025.

Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said Biden remains committed to not raising taxes on individuals making less than $400,000, and there is plenty of time to revise the tax code before those tax cuts expire.

“The president will use the time between now and that expiration in 2025 to work with Congress to continue reforming our tax code so that it asks the wealthy to pay their fair share, raising the right amount of revenue, and protects the low- and middle-income families,” Young said.

ROSIER ECONOMIC ASSUMPTIONS

Cecilia Rouse, who chairs Biden's Council of Economic Advisers, told reporters the economy had improved sharply since the forecasts underlying the budget were locked down in early February, bolstered by rescue spending, a decrease in unemployment and progress on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The administration will revisit those forecasts later this year, but did not revamp them ahead of the budget release, administration officials said.

For instance, the budget assumes real GDP growth of 5.2% in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022, but the consensus forecast for GDP growth in 2021 has already increased to 7%.

Even smaller percentage-point differences would result in trillions of additional cumulative economic output over a decade, Rouse said.

Using the conservative estimates from February, the budget assumes U.S. GDP growth of 2% in 2031, compared to a Federal Reserve estimate of 1.8%.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecilia Rouse
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Deductions#Tax Credits#U S Debt#Public Debt#The White House#Republican#Americans#Treasury#Congress#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Swiss hail constructive U.S. approach to Iran after Biden talks

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden voiced support on Tuesday to speed up approval of the financial transfers needed to deliver more food and medicines to Iran through a Swiss humanitarian channel, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said. Cassis, speaking to a news conference after the 30-minute...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden wobbles before Putin summit

Although underplayed by most of the media, it's clear that President Joe Biden is wobbling on the eve of his Wednesday summit with Vladimir Putin. Coming after Biden has broken from congressionally mandated sanctions on Putin's Nord Stream II pipeline, has appeased Putin-enabled ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, and has hinted at a withdrawal from Syria (a longtime Russian priority), Biden's hesitation is problematic.
POTUSTelegraph

Britain abandons all reason by backing Biden’s sordid tax plan

Governments in the US and UK no longer have faith in competitive, free-market global capitalism. How else can we interpret recent policy developments? The pair have concluded that China’s rise necessitates imitation, through rank industrial policy and state-led regeneration. And in the sordid G7 tax agreement, Anglo-Saxon politicians went French: weakening the competitive constraint of national tax sovereignty and casting aside the ideals of pro-growth tax systems for crumbs of additional revenue.
Presidential ElectionCNBC

Families with kids would benefit most under Biden's proposed tax changes, report finds

President Joe Biden's proposed tax law changes are "skewed heavily" in favor of parents, a new analysis from the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center (TPC) finds. The report finds that all low-income households earning $26,000 or less would see their tax bill drop by about $620, on average, in 2022. But families with children would benefit even more from proposed tax credits and changes, paying an average of $3,200 less.
Income TaxABC7 Los Angeles

IRS data shows that top 25 richest Americans paid little to no income taxes: ProPublica report

WASHINGTON -- The rich really are different from you and me: They're better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk's income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden’s capital gains tax hike will stifle investment and growth

Recent economic data suggests a sluggish recovery with slowing job growth, inflation and heightened household financial anxiety. President Joe Biden’s recent budget proposed $2.975 trillion in tax hikes which will only exacerbate these problems. As part of this tax hike, Mr. Biden wants to more than double the tax on capital gains and dividends.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confiscatory tax plans unleash class warfare

In his latest economic policy proposals, President Biden has laid out a wish list of tax increases to help pay for his administration’s proposed massive spending increases. His rhetoric, which accuses “corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans” of not paying their “fair share,” is a well-worn page from the class warfare playbook. Unfortunately, it perpetuates many misconceptions about the U.S. tax system and ignores the extreme negative effect that these tax hikes would have on investment, work and wages.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden’s tax overhaul

The president wants corporations and the wealthiest Americans to fund his spending plan. President Joe Biden’s plan to revamp U.S. infrastructure and expand the social safety net would raise federal spending to its highest level in modern history. Democrats want to pay for the $4 trillion package over the next 10 years by hiking taxes on the ultra-wealthy and corporations. Republicans say any tax increase is a “red line” they will not cross. Here is what the plan, which Congress must approve, currently includes:
Presidential Electionthecharlottegazette.com

OPINION — Biden’s tax plan will hurt the economy

In Washington, President Joe Biden is patting himself on his back for his plans to raise your taxes. During his campaign last year, he repeatedly told voters that no one making less than $400,000 annually would pay a dime more in taxes. After he was sworn into office, he morphed his statement to say families making $400,000 wouldn’t pay more in taxes. In some cases, when both spouses are doing well, that effectively changes that $400,000 statement. However, since that won’t affect many in our region, I will leave this point.
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Proposed corporate tax hikes threaten U.S. competition abroad and at home

The Biden administration released the American Jobs Plan, which outlined steps to create jobs at home, rebuild national infrastructure, and increase American competitiveness. Released March 31, the American Jobs Plan is part of the first phase in Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. This phase focuses on classic infrastructure and will be paid for by tax increases to corporations.
Presidential ElectionMilton Daily Standard

Biden's budget is a lie

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new $6 trillion budget is both staggering in its scope and dishonest in its design. The New York Times reports that Biden’s plan “would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II” while collecting “more tax revenue as a share of the economy than at almost any point in the last century.”
Presidential Electionfarmvilleherald.com

Biden’s tax plan will hurt the economy

In Washington, President Joe Biden is patting himself on his back for his plans to raise your taxes. During his campaign last year, he repeatedly told voters that no one making less than $400,000 annually would pay a dime more in taxes. After he was sworn into office, he morphed his statement to say families making $400,000 wouldn’t pay more in taxes. In some cases, when both spouses are doing well, that effectively changes that $400,000 statement. However, since that won’t affect many in our region, I will leave this point.