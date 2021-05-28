Two dead, 10 missing after boat carrying Cuban migrants capsizes near Key West
(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after a boat traveling from Cuba capsized near the Florida Keys, officials said. The United States Coast Guard said its Resolute cutter had been on a routine patrol in the area on Thursday afternoon when the crew spotted multiple people stranded in the water about 16 miles south of Key West. Eight people were rescued while two bodies were recovered from the water, according to the Coast Guard.www.ktlo.com