Atlanta, GA

Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse journalism, sports

Courier News
 17 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball great Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand are giving $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta to boost journalism and sports-related studies. The gift announced Friday will help enrich its journalism and sports program that was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee. The school, in a news release, said the donation will help fund scholarships, technology and educational programming for students in those fields.

