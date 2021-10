The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man on Sunday while he was in custody. Deputies say the 42-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960. He reportedly was combative, so a deputy Tasered him. They took him downtown because of outstanding warrants and to continue a DWI investigation. He became unresponsive, so deputies took him to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO