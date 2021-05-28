Thousands of Renfrew County residents benefit from local organizations

North Clackamas Chamber schedules annual event to help nonprofit organizationThe North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday season at its annual Christmas Giving Breakfast on Friday, Dec. 3. Clackamas County's Children's Center was selected as this year's Christmas Giving beneficiary by the Chamber Ambassador Committee, a group of dedicated volunteers who will also be collecting raffle prizes to support the fundraising efforts. Raffle prizes are generously donated by the local business community. All monies raised by raffle ticket sales will be gifted to Children's Center. The mission and vision of the Children's Center's is to work with the community to end child abuse and neglect through assessment, treatment and prevention to build a world where all children feel safe, valued and heard. Since 2012, Chamber members and the community have gifted over $43,000 to nonprofit organizations through this Christmas Giving event. The event will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Monarch Hotel & Conference Center. Registration will be required to attend. For ticket information visit yourchamber.com. For further information about Children's Center visit childrenscenter.cc. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO