IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - No students were on board a school bus when it caught fire Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Iredell-Statesville School District. The fire sparked around 3:52 p.m. on Jane Sowers Road after the driver’s route was complete and all students were off the bus. Officials say it was Bus 168 from Cloverleaf Elementary School.