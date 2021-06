GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz continues his look at the members of the Kansas State Ring of Honor at Bill Snyder Family Stadium by wishing Darren Sproles a happy birthday. As Fitz explains, there's no doubt in his mind that Sproles belongs in every Hall of Fame possible, but he's a little freaked out that Sproles just turned 38 years old because its seems like it wasn't that long ago he was playing for the Wildcats.