Alban Darche: Le Gros Cube #2 (Yolk)

Warped Morality & Understanding of the world. Nero is an experiment born and raised in a kill-or-be-killed environment to become the perfect weapon for Shinra. He's never known traditional morality and frankly he doesn't comprehend it. If you're close to him he won't go out of his way to bother you, however if it would benefit him to he'd do it without thinking twice about it. There is no "team" in Deepground. Every man is for himself. That being said, he understands that he can't simply do as he pleases and there are consequences to his actions. This translates to: good behavior gets you rewards like hanging out with your brother, and bad behavior gets you chained to a rock. To this point, he's kind of a tool? He delights in pressing people's buttons and getting them to hate him. Frankly, he has no idea how to interact with people who don't hate him if they aren't Weiss.