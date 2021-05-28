Cancel
Charlie Sepúlveda & the Turnaround: This Is Latin Jazz (HighNote)

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince forming his group the Turnaround three decades ago, Puerto Rican trumpeter, bandleader, and composer Charlie Sepúlveda has been an…. This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.

Rumsey, CADavis Enterprise

Deering Coretet to bring jazz and Latin tunes

Deering Coretet will provide live jazz and Latin music at the 2021 Cache Creek Lavender Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Cache Creek Lavender Farm, 3430 Madrone St. in Rumsey. The event is free to the public. Deering Coretet features Linda Deering (flutes, tenor and soprano sax and vocals), Ken Kemmerling (piano and vocals), Steve O’Neill (bass and trumpet) and Rick Sterner (drums). For information and updates, contact Charles Opper through https://www.cachecreeklavender.com/.
Musicpbs.org

Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz

Which examines the variety of Latin American music with the “Raíces Jazz Orchestra” featuring two-time Latin GRAMMY-winning producer Tony Succar and musician, producer and educator Dr. Pablo Gil. Showcasing original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards, such as “Eye of the Hurricane” by Herbie Hancock and “Mas que Nada” by Jorge Ben, the film features GRAMMY-winning artists Richard Bona and Anaadi, among others. Location sequences capture the vibrancy of cities in the U.S., Peru, Spain, Brazil and Cuba. The documentary premieres Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/gperf and the PBS Video app and is a special co-presentation of Great Performances and Latino Public Broadcasting’s VOCES.
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Latin Essence Jazz Group olays Hygienic Saturday

If there are two genres of music that might be hard to distill down to an "essence," it might be Latin and jazz. As such, it's understandable if you're mildly skeptical or — more optimistically — pleasantly intrigued by what might happen when a band calls itself Latin Essence Jazz Group.
Waterville, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Night of Latin jazz & dance on tap in Waterville

Celebrate the start of summer by joining The Toledo Jazz Orchestra for the first ever Latin Jazz Celebration and Dance on Saturday, June 12, 6-11 p.m at 20 North 3rd Street in downtown Waterville. Performing will be the Toledo Jazz Orchestra, Los Gatos from Ann Arbor, and the ballroom company...
MusicPopMatters

Jazz Saxophonist Warren Walker Explores the Modular Synthesizer on ‘(n)Traverse Vol. 1’

Contemporary jazz saxophonist Warren Walker is already a member of two unorthodox bands, the Kandinsky Effect and OddAtlas. So when he goes it alone on a solo venture, the listener can’t expect anything less experimental. Walker harnesses the power of the modular synthesizer on (n)Traverse Vol. 1, using it to manipulate the sound of his horn as well as conjuring the rhythms and backgrounds.
Musicjuno.co.uk

Jazz Behind The Dikes Vol 3 (reissue)

1. Wessel Ilcken All Stars - "The Goofer" 2. The Frans Elsen Quartet - "Sem" 3. The Pim Jacobs Three - "Just A Kickshaw" 4. The Tony Vos Quartet - "Like Someone In Love" 5. The Stido Almstrom Sextet - "Queen" 6. The Rob Madna Trio - "First Fig" Side...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Spontaneity: Zinfandel Meets The Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra

Welcome to June's Jazz & Juice! So if last month we took a deeper look at things that might be familiar and formal (in prose, video, and podcast,) in this one we'll be celebrating the pleasures you can't plan for. Spontaneity. There's no mistaking music that's truly of and in...
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Simon Mouiller Trio - Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)

The vibraphone is a difficult instrument on which to wax lyrical – with a percussion instrument it’s fairly impossible to bend notes, or create the same kind of sustain as a singer or saxophonist. But damned if Simon Moullier doesn’t give it the ol’ college try. (In the French native’s case, those colleges are Berklee College of Music and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz.) Along with his bandmates Luca Alemanno (bass) and Jongkuk Kim (drums), Moullier takes on a program of standards on his second LP Countdown.
MusicBillboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 12)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here's what happened in the Latin music world this week. Dimelo Flow Renews Contract. Latin hitmaker Dimelo Flow renewed both his producer and publishing deals with...
Abington, MAEnterprise

Music Scene: At long last, Soul Box ready to rock the blues away

Many bands and performers had their livelihoods sidelined during the pandemic, but it was an especially frustrating experience for the South Shore rock ‘n’ blues band Soul Box. The quintet had won the 2018 Boston Blues Challenge, and then made a fine showing at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis the following February, advancing to the semifinals and garnering all manner of plaudits from music industry and media folks.
MinoritiesPosted by
Variety

‘I Am Jazz’ Renewed for Season 7 by TLC (EXCLUSIVE)

“I Am Jazz” has been renewed for Season 7 at TLC, Variety has learned exclusively. Starring trans activist Jazz Jennings, TLC’s reality series premiered in 2015 as a 14 year-old Jennings prepared to go to high school, and wrapped its sixth season in March 2020 with her graduation as valedictorian. Over the years, viewers have watched Jennings, who became the youngest trans child on television after her 2007 “20/20” interview with Barbara Walters, deal with school, sports, dating and her health as she moved forward with her transition.
Entertainmentevgrieve.com

No Charlie Parker Jazz Festival for Tompkins Square Park this summer

--update-- The shows are FREE. You do need to request a ticket, though. As Gothamist and other media outlets reported, there are also some shows, all in Central Park, that will serve as a benefit where there is a cost for tickets, including George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic on June 27, Machine Gun Kelly on Sept. 13 and Indigo Girls & Ani Difranco on Sept. 21. This link has more info on the shows.
MusicStereogum

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew Announces New Instrumental Album As K.D.A.P.

A Google search for K.D.A.P. will turn up KDAP, a Spanish-language Christian radio station out of Douglas, Arizona known as “Radio Cristiana.” (Find them at 1450 AM!) But that’s not the K.D.A.P. we’re concerned with here today. K.D.A.P. is also a new solo project from Broken Social Scene ringleader Kevin Drew. It stands for Kevin Drew A Picture. See what he did there?
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Charlie Starr & Benji Shanks (Blackberry Smoke) Bring All-Acoustic Session to The Funky Biscuit

Charlie Starr & Benji Shanks (Blackberry Smoke) Bring All-Acoustic Session to The Funky Biscuit. Longtime fans of Blackberry Smoke filled The Funky Biscuit to capacity for An Evening With Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks, a set of four shows over two nights on June 5 & 6 at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Florida. Charlie Starr serves as a founding member, frontman and lead guitarist for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, and last year the band added guitar virtuoso Benji Shanks as a full-time touring member. The two have played together outside of Blackberry Smoke before, several times in years past, so seeing both musicians smiling and genuinely having a good time was a welcome site to those who have missed live, in-person shows over the past year. During the relaxed jam session, both Starr and Shanks interacted and shared road stories both past and present. Starr returned to touring solo shows earlier this year; his last solo show was in Macon, Georgia, January 15, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on in-person live shows. Fans of both Starr and Shanks bought every table, standing space, and crevice available for the four shows, and the Biscuit provided an intimate venue to see the all-acoustic set by the two talented Southern rockers.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: My Tender Matador (2021) dir. Rodrigo Sepúlveda

An intimate Chilean drama with two marvelous performances at its center. As yet another Pride month rears its head, shoving down our throats a seemingly endless array of rainbow-covered products we don’t need from companies that don’t care about us, I try to block out the noise and focus on what matters: LGBTQ film, a category whose ranks grow each year, expanding the ideas of what a “gay film” can be or do. My Tender Matador, based on the novel by Pedro Lemebel, is a gay romance set during the reign of Chilean dictator Pinochet, seen through the eyes of an older drag queen (they use the term ‘travesti’, which can mean a number of different feminine gender expressions). Though some may find its pace languid, I appreciated that such a political story didn’t feel the need to jump from action scene to action scene. In many ways My Tender Matador is only concerned with its two leads, the world a million miles away.
Musicklcc.org

Joseph Keckler: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. "My love called me many names," Joseph...
Musicmountainlake.org

Soul Legends | Previews

Join host Pam Grier in a tribute to the greatest soul hits and performers from the 1970s and 80s. Features classics by The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Bill Withers, The Spinners, Isaac Hayes, Minnie Riperton and more.
Stowe, VTRutland Herald

Allman Betts Band plays Spruce Peak June 16

STOWE — For the first full, in-person concert experience in Stowe after more than a year of restrictions, Spruce Peak Arts is welcoming back the Allman Betts Band and special guest at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. When The Allman Betts Band released “Down to the River” in June 2019,...
TV & Videosthesaxon.org

Nabilla tackled by Jazz (JLC Family)? This message that sows doubt

Did Jazz send a new spade to its rival Nabilla? This message clearly sows doubt. You may not know it, but Jazz is no longer friends with Fiji Ruiz. And this is not the only reality TV contestant with whom she is cold. The star of the JLC Family does not carry Thomas Vergara’s companion in his heart and never hesitates to let it be known. Over the years, the two young women have become real rivals and tensions are more acute than ever between them. If we thought that the situation had finally calmed down, it is not.
Florence, SCHartsville News Journal

Allman Betts well worth the wait

Folks in Florence have been waiting a while – a long while -for The Allman Betts Band to take the Main Stage at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center. When the band finally took the stage in front of a spaced out, socially-distanced crowd on Thursday, they did not disappoint.