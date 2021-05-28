Charlie Sepúlveda & the Turnaround: This Is Latin Jazz (HighNote)

Charlie Starr & Benji Shanks (Blackberry Smoke) Bring All-Acoustic Session to The Funky Biscuit. Longtime fans of Blackberry Smoke filled The Funky Biscuit to capacity for An Evening With Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks, a set of four shows over two nights on June 5 & 6 at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Florida. Charlie Starr serves as a founding member, frontman and lead guitarist for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, and last year the band added guitar virtuoso Benji Shanks as a full-time touring member. The two have played together outside of Blackberry Smoke before, several times in years past, so seeing both musicians smiling and genuinely having a good time was a welcome site to those who have missed live, in-person shows over the past year. During the relaxed jam session, both Starr and Shanks interacted and shared road stories both past and present. Starr returned to touring solo shows earlier this year; his last solo show was in Macon, Georgia, January 15, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on in-person live shows. Fans of both Starr and Shanks bought every table, standing space, and crevice available for the four shows, and the Biscuit provided an intimate venue to see the all-acoustic set by the two talented Southern rockers.