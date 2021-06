Rustburg racked up 18 hits, 12 runs, and 3 homeruns during their back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Friday at LCA Rustburg Dominated on offense with help from Tinsley Abbott, who went 3 for 4 with 2 triples and 1 RBI, Brianna Moore, who went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI’s and Carly Hudnall, who went 3 for 4. They put together a combined 14 hits and 9 runs Friday. Saturday when Rustburg faced Brookville, Eden Bigham went 2 for 3 with a solo homerun in the sixth inning. Bigham also had a double in the sixth inning. Destiny Jones, who went 1 for 3 with a 2-run homerun in the fourth with 2 RBI’s, also made a big impact along with Destiny Ochs, who went 1 for 3 with a double.