'Kominsky Method' Final Bow, 'Cruella' Origin Story, 'Lucifer' Returns, 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions Concludes

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 28 days ago

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner reunite for the bittersweet final season of Chuck Lorre’s The Kominsky Method. Disney goes over-the-top with a campy origin story for Cruella, pitting Emma Stone against Emma Thompson. That devil Lucifer is back on Netflix. Jeopardy! wraps its exciting two-week Tournament of Champions. The Kominsky...

www.stltoday.com
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6: Rachael Harris Finishes Her Work on Final Episodes

Rachael Harris is saying goodbye to Lucifer. As post-production on the sixth and final season continues, the actress, who starred as Linda Martin since the series' premiere, revealed that she has officially finished work on Lucifer Season 6, meaning her journey with the show has come to an end. Netflix announced in June 2020 the fan-favorite series would end with Season 6. Production on the final season wrapped in March, with the final episodes now in post-production.
TV & VideosThe Day

Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ("The Kominsky Method," "Cruella," Oscar Lang)

We kept watching even though there was too much bathroom humor and too many stereotypical characters. This is a buddy comedy and there was special chemistry between Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman (Alan Arkin). They could be hilarious together and they were hard on each other. But you always knew one would do anything for the other (even leave a $10 million inheritance). We enjoyed season 1 and then, as the show jelled, we laughed out loud and flew through season 2. And then season 3 started with Norman's funeral. A buddy show without one of the buddies? Douglas received the Emmy and Globe nominations for his role as the failed actor turned coach but Arkin was what held the show together. Now the writers had to hope that Kominsky's ex-wife, played by Kathleen Turner, would work as his foil. Or some other member of the supporting cast would step up. Didn't happen. Season 3 couldn't end soon enough. Watch the first two, though.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Supernatural' Prequel About the Winchester Parents Headed to The CW

“Supernatural,” the hit CW drama series starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, is getting a spinoff. The network has given a script commitment to “The Winchesters,” a prequel that will focus on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents, John and Mary. The one-hour drama will be produced by Chaos Machine Productions, the production banner of Jensen and his wife Danneel Ackles, through their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.
TV & VideosDeadline

Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Paul Reiser On ‘Kominsky Method’s’ Big Finale – Deadline Virtual Screening Series

Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Paul Reiser all joined me Monday night for Deadline’s Virtual Screening Series, where we had a lively (to say the least) and at times out-of-control conversation about the third and final season of their Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method from creator Chuck Lorre. If you want to have a good time, watch all of it at the link above as it proves you never know what can happen when you get this trio together. We are presenting it just as it happened just for the fun of it.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: The Boys Taps Revenge Alum, Lucifer Vet Gets Woke and More

Revenge vet Nick Wechsler is suiting up for The Boys Season 3 as the supe Blue Hawk, EW.com reports. Additionally, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) will play Supersonic, while Sean Patrick Flannery (Dexter) will portray Gunpowder. All three characters are original to the Amazon Prime series and are not part of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics on which the show is based.
TV SeriesGamespot

Disney Plus's Turner And Hooch Reboot Show Gets Slobbering First Trailer

The first trailer for the Disney+ show Turner and Hooch has been released. The series is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a cop and his slobbering canine assistant. The new show is actually a sequel to the original movie, with Josh Peck (Fuller House) playing Scott Turner Jr., a US marshal and the son of Hanks's now-dead character. It seems that before he died, Turner Sr. rescued another giant French mastiff from a shelter and wanted his son to have it--as one character says, "It's almost like the original Hooch came back." Lots of chaotic dog-related hijinks ensure, as Turner tries to control his to his unruly new pet and the pair set out to solve crimes. Check the trailer out below:
TV Seriesthesalemnewsonline.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Series Premiere to Air on the CW

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan. The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Supernatural

The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz will be the first to tell you that Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were the secret to the success of former network juggernaut Supernatural. Now, he’s hoping that one…. TV News. 17 hours ago. By. TV Ratings: ‘Supernatural’ Ends With 19-Month High. The series finale...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Lisa Kudrow to Star in 'Jack & Lou,' USC Film School's First Narrative Podcast (TV News Roundup)

The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts will launch its first ever narrative podcast on June 26 and stars Lisa Kudrow. “Jack & Lou: A Gangster Love Story” comes from the school’s film and television production division. Inspired by the real-life Jack “Machine Gun Jack” McGurn and the Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929, the six-episode podcast features Kudrow as Louise Rolfe, otherwise known as “The Blonde Alibi,” and Leigh Joel Scott as McGurn. Listeners hear Rolfe at age 57 reminisce to a reporter about her life as a young woman in Capone-era Chicago, her greatest love and the events surrounding the famous post-massacre trial.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Neal McDonough Joins ‘American Horror Story’ for Season 10

American Horror Story is about to gain a bit of intensity as it welcomes Neal McDonough as a regular character that will stick around for the season. Since the beginning of the series, it’s been seen that various actors have come and gone as the show has moved forward. Regulars that stuck around for a while include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and several others, but there have been plenty of other actors that have come and gone throughout the years. The tenth season is even bringing in former child star Macaulay Culkin, but as of yet no one really knows what’s going on with the season and what it will be about. All that’s known for certain is that the cast members that have been announced are bound to make this an exciting return since the pandemic made it necessary to shut down production on the season. Obviously this happened to many shows and movies across the business, but with AHS it’s been a long wait since season 9, which carried the 1984 theme and included plenty of regulars along with several faces that we either hadn’t seen before or newcomers that hadn’t joined the group yet.
TV Showshealthcareittoday.com

Pitches for Non-clinical Hollywood TV Shows – Fun Friday

Hollywood loves healthcare dramas. General Hospital, ER, St. Elsewhere, and New Amsterdam are just a few examples. But there is much more to healthcare than the patient-facing clinical side. There are plenty of other departments and areas of healthcare that Hollywood could explore. On the recent #hcldr tweetchat, the community...
TV ShowsNewsTimes

'The Chris Rock Show' First Two Seasons Streaming on HBO Max

More than two decades after first airing, the first two seasons of “The Chris Rock Show” are available to stream on HBO Max. The late-night talk show created and hosted by Rock originally aired on HBO over five seasons, from 1997 to 2000. Starting Friday, June 25, Season 1 (7 episodes) and Season 2 (12 episodes) are on HBO Max.
TV ShowsDeadline

How To Watch The Daytime Emmy Awards Online & On TV

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are set to air Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a virtual two-hour broadcast on CBS that will also be livestreamed on Paramount+ and the CBS app as it airs in each market. The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood returns to host the ceremony in Los Angeles for a fifth time.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Lily & Dash’ Star Austin Abrams and ’13 Reasons Why’ Star Alisha Boe Joins Netflix Dark Comedy ‘Strangers’

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson take on the Alfred Hitchcock classic Strangers On a Train for Netflix has added a few more cast members to the dark comedy Strangers. The added cast includes Austin Abrams (Dash & Lily), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Talia Ryder (West Side Story), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Next To Normal) and Ava Capri (Love, Victor).