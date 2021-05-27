Cancel
Sculpture Garden auction a success

By Ceri Godinez
chilkatvalleynews.com
 30 days ago

The Alaska Arts Confluence board members would like to thank our many supporters of the Fort Seward Sculpture Garden. Specifically, we want to thank our fabulous organizer, Laura Clement, the planning committee, all the artists and crafts people who donated their “Trash to Treasure” items, our auctioneer, Tom Morphet, the band, the food truck operators, and all the volunteers and purchasers. It takes a village! We are so appreciative. Thank you so much.

