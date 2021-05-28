Field Daze to return in June
Field Daze, the outdoor summer performance series at Reinheimer Ranch just south of Ketchum, is set to return this year at the end of June. Longtime local arts supporter Cathy Reinheimer co-founded Field Daze with Lila Claghorn last summer to fill a much-needed performing arts void in the Wood River Valley. With theaters still shuttered and strict limits placed on public gatherings, Field Daze provided a safe, outdoor alternative and met with great success.www.mtexpress.com