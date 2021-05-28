Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Photos: Husker baseball team opens last regular-season homestand against Wolverines

By GWYNETH ROBERTS Lincoln Journal Star
Beatrice Daily Sun
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten title already in hand, Nebraska's pitchers kept Michigan off the scoreboard in a 1-0 victory at Haymarket Park on Friday. Journal Star photos by Gwyneth Roberts.

beatricedailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverines#Baseball Team#Husker#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Arizona StateArizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona baseball team gears up for Super Regional against Ole Miss

After a dominating 3-0 sweep in the Tucson Regional, the No. 5 Arizona baseball team will remain home for the Tucson Super Regional where they will face Ole Miss. The Wildcats are on fire on both ends of the field, especially defense. Arizona outscored their opponents in the Tucson Regional 19-8. Everything from diving catches and double plays is what makes this defense lethal. Even with their stellar play, second baseman Kobe Kato feels they can get even better.
Stanly County, NCStanly News & Press

West Stanly baseball claims RRC regular-season, tourney titles, awaits playoff seeding

In the last full high school baseball season in 2019, West Stanly claimed the Rocky River Conference regular season and tournament titles. The Colts finished 21-5 that season. Fast-forward two years to the current season, where West has reeled off a 13-1 overall record. The Colts won both RRC titles after Thursday’s 17-2 five-inning win over Montgomery Central in the tournament finals at West.
Tennismesabitribune.com

Wolverines’ season comes to a close at Class A Individual Meet

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Rock Ridge’s Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur had an outstanding season, but the duo was ousted from the Class A State Individual Tennis Tournament after going 1-1 on Thursday. Wolverines singles standout Jared Delich wasn’t quite as fortunate as he lost in Round 1, 6-3, 6-4,...
Chippewa Herald

Thursday and Friday Prep Roundup: Strong pitching powers Menomonie baseball to win over New Richmond in regular season finale

Strong pitching powered the Menomonie baseball team to a 3-2 nonconference win over New Richmond on Friday evening to cap the regular season. Treysen Witt pitched five solid innings to earn the win for the Mustangs (4-16), striking out seven while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk. Trevin Kressin tossed two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

St. Pius X baseball credits team chemistry for championship season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A handful of St. Pius X Warriors are still numb after claiming Missouri’s Class 3 baseball crown Thursday outside the Ozarks. “If I'm being honest, it hasn't even 100% hit yet,” said right fielder Caleb McClellan, smiling ear to ear when talking about the school's fourth baseball championship.
New Glarus, WIWatertown Daily Times

Pirates avenge regular season sweep, upset New Glarus in regional opener

NEW GLARUS — Fifth-seeded Waterloo extended its season with a 7-3 victory over fourth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 3 regional playoff opener on Thursday. Three days after New Glarus beat Waterloo in battle for third place in the final Capitol South standings, the Pirates avenged the regular season sweep with a fast start and a strong finish.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Wolverines heading to state baseball tourney with win over Perham

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won the Section 8AA baseball championship Friday, June 11, defeating the Perham Yellowjackets 3-2 in nine innings and moving on to the Class AA state tournament. In the top of the ninth inning, WDC's Tony Kreklau drove in Issac Haman for the go-ahead run for the...
Rochester, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Westside Challenger Baseball opens its tenth season

Opening Day for Westside Challenger Baseball was Saturday, June 5, at Sweden Town Park’s Nietopski Field. The Rochester Red Wings mascot, Spikes, was the special guest and Jack Milner, former Challenger Baseball coordinator, threw out the first pitch. Now in its tenth season, 51 players signed up to play. Challenger Baseball brings together boys and girls who are physically or mentally challenged. The games are structured to support the success of all players. Traditional rules are modified, and the focus is always on having fun while learning the game of baseball. No score is kept, each player bats every inning, and everyone plays the entire game. This season, Westside Challenger Baseball has 18 volunteer coaches and three assistant coaches. The Brockport Bisons baseball teams volunteer their time to assist as “buddies.” The enthusiasm and spirit that the Westside Challenger Baseball players bring to the game are very infectious to “buddies” and fans alike. A supportive crowd cheered every hit and every run by the Challenger Baseball players.
WWEbcattv.org

Boys Wrestling Finish the Regular Season with Match Against Watertown

Red Devil Wrestling headed to Watertown to take on the Red Raiders on Friday, June 11. Pins in the meet were made by Joe Perna, Zack Soda, Cam Soda, Jack Laverty and Tim Vadnais. The Devils fall to the Red Raiders by a score of 33-37. Burlington finishes out the regular season at (7-3) and will are looking forward to competing in the Dual Meet Sectionals.
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

SHP baseball team concludes season with a 20-6-1 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, June 7, the Seton Hall Prep Pirates played Delbarton in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North State Tournament at Porcello Field in West Orange. Seton Hall Prep dropped a 3-0 decision to complete its season with a 20-6-1 record. Senior Dominick...
Uxbridge, MAtelegram.com

'Surging' at the right time: Area softball teams enter playoffs after solid regular seasons

Uxbridge coach Jeff LaCure has been coaching high school softball a long time, but he’s never had a team quite like these Spartans. LaCure, who is in his third year at Uxbridge, has spent 25 years coaching at various schools throughout the state, including Wellesley, Millbury, and Ludlow, and none of those teams possessed the type of raw power at the plate as his 2021 Spartans.
Avery County, NCaveryjournal.com

Vikings close baseball season with doubleheader split against Mitchell

NEWLAND — Avery’s baseball seniors contributed mightily throughout the 2021 season, and the trio were pivotal to the Vikings in a split of an afternoon doubleheader at Viking Field on Friday, June 11. The Big Red used a strong pitching performance and key hitting to take the first game of the twin bill, while the team refused to give up in the second matchup, overcoming an eight-run deficit only to have the Mitchell Mountaineers mount a late-inning rally of its own to salvage a split of the two games.
Chariton, IAChariton Leader

Varsity Charger baseball team falls at Southeast Warren in opener

A slow start hurt the Chariton Varsity baseball team in a 9-1 loss in their season opener at Southeast Warren Monday, May 24. The Warhawks scored five runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to an early 5-0 lead and added four more in the fourth to go up 9-0, which was too deep of a hole for the Chargers to overcome. The Chargers got on the board with one run in the top of the seventh.
High Schoolnny360.com

High school sports: Lisbon baseball finishes regular season at 10-0

Lisbon Central completed the final week of the NAC West Baseball season the same way they started the first week of the campaign. Double digit scoring in one-sided victories as the Golden Knights downed Edwards-Knox 16-1 in their Senior Day game to clinch the division title and then bested Madrid-Waddington 14-3 to notch a 10-0 season.