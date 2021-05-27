Cancel
Business

MCX gold may witness correction

FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MCX gold prices seem to have corrected after hitting a nearly four-month high of 49220 as investors await the key economic readings out of the United States. The gold prices has found resistance in parallel to the rising greenback, and the plunge will continue if the US economic data exhibit a steady economic recovery, insisting the central bank hint at tapering the stimulus.

www.fxstreet.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Futures Settle At 1-Week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.
Businessorlandoecho.com

Gold rises after U.S. Fed chair testimony

CHICAGO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Wednesday as investors digested Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday. The most active gold contract for August delivery rose 6 U.S. dollars, or 0.34 percent,...
Marketseconomies.com

Gold closes flat as dollar stalls

Gold prices stabilized on Wednesday, amid focus on the US dollar's movement against its major peers and the Federal Reserve’s statements. The US manufacturing PMI reached 62.6 points in May, beating forecasts of 61.5 points. The service PMI fell to 64.8 points in May, missing forecasts of a drop to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls await ascending channel breakout

USD/JPY managed to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020. Renewed USD buying remained supportive amid a generally positive risk sentiment. Investors look forward to a slew of US macro releases for a fresh trading impetus. A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to gain some...
Marketsinvesting.com

Did The PBOC Signal It Is Content With The Yuan's Pullback?

The US dollar was trading slightly lower against most of the major and emerging market currencies. The Scandis were leading the major currencies, while the Russian ruble led the central and eastern European currencies higher. Emerging market currencies were mostly firmer, though the Turkish lira and South African rand were...
Businessgoldseek

Central Banks to Keep Buying Gold

The move away from the Federal Reserve Note as the global reserve currency of choice has continued in recent years, with fresh developments increasing the greenback’s stiff competition. This has led to massive central bank buying of gold, and that trend appears set to continue in 2021. According to a...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Digest Mixed Fed Comments on Inflation

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia as investors digested mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding the timeline of stimulus measures changes. The US Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.05% to 91.828 by 11:14 PM...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY At 15-Month Highs And What To Expect From BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best, with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the U.S. dollar, and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and the euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.
Marketseconomies.com

Gold rises as dollar rises after Fed officials' statements

Gold prices rose on Thursday, to head for the second straight daily gain, as the US dollar's rally paused following Fed officials' remarks about the US inflation expectations and the future of US interest rates. Gold prices rose 0.3% to $1,783.39 an ounce, after opening at $1,778.52, and hit a...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
Stocksactionforex.com

Markets Remain Twitchy

It was another choppy night of range trading across most asset classes overnight, and as I have said previously, this week looks like it belongs to the day traders, not directional investors. Despite the noise intra-day, equities, precious metals and currencies finished the day broadly where they started. Some weaker...
Businessactionforex.com

Pound Falls after BoE Decision

Investors who were expecting more hawks to join the policy discussion were left empty-handed at the Bank of England meeting today. Policymakers voted unanimously to keep interest rates unchanged at their current record low of 0.1% and a majority voted to maintain asset purchases at the current level of £895 billion. Andy Haldane was the only dissenter who was looking at tapering bond purchases but he departs from the bank at the end of June.
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Setting Up For A Rebound After Fed Induced Weakness?

Federal Reserve commentary prompts dollar strength and gold weakness. The sharp rebound in gold since April this year has ended abruptly, following news from a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) who now look to open discussions around tapering stimulus efforts. The Central Bank has also suggested that rates in the world’s largest economy could rise twice before the end of 2023.