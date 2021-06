La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that AC Milan trequartista Hakan Calhanoglu is seriously considering accepting the offer from the management of a contract renewal despite wanting a higher wage. The Turkey international is reportedly not satisfied with the other offers on the table. The player has received a big offer from Qatar but does not seem to want to move there at this stage hence the 4 million euros from Milan could be his only solid option. This is still a significant pay rise and he will be able to feature in the UEFA Champions League.