The Dolphins’ offensive coordinator change this offseason was a high profile move. Miami, which will enter 2021 with their third consecutive new coordinator(s) on offense in three years under Brian Flores, is hoping for even more success than the effort put forth in 2020. Despite the frustrations, Miami did average 25.2 points per game, their best in quite some time. But much of that scoring came on opportunistic turnovers and special teams play — and not enough thanks to explosive plays.