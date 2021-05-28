Nicklaus: After a rough 2020, teen workers are in demand this summer
The Maryland Heights Aquaport likes to have its summer staff lined up before opening weekend, but this year it’s still short 25 lifeguards. Having been closed last year, the aquatic complex had fewer returning teenage employees. COVID-19 precautions prevented city recruiters from visiting high schools, said interim parks and recreation director Adam Peper. And some parents still have concerns about their children working during a pandemic.www.stltoday.com