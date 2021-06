Rep. Lauren Boebert accused protesters who confronted her outside the Western Conservative Summit of being paid to be there, and told them to 'get a job' after they chanted 'run and hide'.The Republican lawmaker, 34, made her comments in an interview with Washington Examiner after a group protested outside the Colorado Christian University Centennial Institute's Western Conservative Summit in downtown Denver on Friday.'Maybe this is their job. Maybe they're paid to do it,' said Boebert, who was one of the speakers at the summit.'You see this from extreme leftist progressives because either this is their job, either they are paid to do it, or they have nothing better to do,