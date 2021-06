As if the experience we’ve had with COVID-19 in the past one and a half years hasn’t already been bizarre enough, we now have the possibility of winning a cash prize of $1 million in a “vaccine lottery” approved by Governor Jay Inslee. The program, titled “Shot of a Lifetime,” will feature prizes ranging from airline tickets, to college tuition assistance, to even the opportunity of receiving a free joint of marijuana from legal cannabis retailers. This relatively creative approach to encouraging citizens to get vaccinated is something that is still being disputed, and although winning money is something that anyone would want, the question arises on whether this is really the best incentive for Washington state’s citizens to get vaccinated.