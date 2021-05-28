Ed and Rose Alvarado to celebrate 60 years of marriage

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son is a junior in high school, thinking about college. He has a lot of grand ideas for his future, and he is very excited. We are told that this year he does not have to take the SAT in order to get into college. Because of COVID-19, this will be the second “test-optional” year for many colleges. But I am worried that if he doesn’t share his SAT scores, he may be overlooked. He didn’t do great on the test, however.