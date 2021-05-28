Cancel
San Jose, CA

Ed and Rose Alvarado to celebrate 60 years of marriage

ledger.news
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd and Rose Alvarado celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 31, 2021. They met at a dance in San Jose, CA – Ed’s hometown. After a whirlwind courtship, they were engaged on Valentine’s Day 1961, eloped and married in the Chapel at the then existing Overland Hotel. They feel blessed to have three wonderful children, Tamara, Sheri and Edward, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. And their love story continues.

www.ledger.news
San Jose, CA
California Society
San Jose, CA
