Ed and Rose Alvarado to celebrate 60 years of marriage
Ed and Rose Alvarado celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 31, 2021. They met at a dance in San Jose, CA – Ed’s hometown. After a whirlwind courtship, they were engaged on Valentine’s Day 1961, eloped and married in the Chapel at the then existing Overland Hotel. They feel blessed to have three wonderful children, Tamara, Sheri and Edward, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. And their love story continues.www.ledger.news