Our family moved to Easton in 1985 from Philadelphia so that I could accept a position with a Trumbull based company. Our reason for settling in Easton was simple…the outstanding school system. That decision has served our family well. Both of our children have gone through all three of our schools. Our son settled in Boston with his wife. Our daughter is now a physician. She married her childhood sweetheart who also grew up in Easton. and when they had children, they returned to Easton. Life in Easton has been very good for our family.

