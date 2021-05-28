Cancel
Martin County, FL

Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County Launches VR Initiative

By Site Staff
stuartmagazine.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County will debut a new workforce development program for local teens with support from a $50,000 Bank of America grant. Slated to launch this summer, the initiative will leverage virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to provide teens with comprehensive skills and training. The state-of the-art technology was created by Xennial Digital, which specializes in hands-on and dynamic 3D workforce training across a broad range of industries. The grant from Bank of America will be used to support curriculum design, program oversight, and management, as well as the procurement of VR/AR headsets.

www.stuartmagazine.com
