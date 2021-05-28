Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creston, IA

Creston apartment fire injures 3

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Creston) -- Fire officials are investigating an explosion at an apartment complex in Creston Friday morning. The Creston Fire Department says three people were injured in the incident which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at 122 Manor Drive in Creston. The two-story, 12-unit complex is located near Southwestern Community College. In an interview with KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Creston Fire Chief Todd Jackson says heavy smoke was pouring from the apartment as firefighters arrived.

www.kmaland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Creston, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Accidents
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Des Moines, IA
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kcci 8 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Creston Fire celebrates EMS Week, calls for volunteers

This week is the 46th annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do. This year’s nationwide theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities. EMS workers are primarily made up of those working...
Iowa StateOttumwa Courier

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Waterloo, IARadio Iowa

Three dead, two hurt, in separate weekend shooting incidents in Waterloo

Authorities are investigating two deadly shootings that happened in Waterloo on Saturday – one a homicide and the other an apparent murder-suicide. The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Police say they found the body of 23-year-old Dayton Matlock in an alley when they arrived to investigate reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood near downtown.
Iowa Statetheperrychief.com

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StatePosted by
We Are Iowa

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Posted by
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Arrests

(Creston) The Creston Police Department report three arrests over the weekend. On Friday, Police arrested 28-year old Kegan Kirscher of Lorimor, who is currently being held in the Union County Jail, with a Clarke County Warrant for the charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. The bond for this charge was set at $300.
Iowa StateSFGate

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate trials for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of two brothers and their friend. Polk County Judge David Porter last week granted prosecutors’ motion to try the men’s cases together, the Des Moines Register reported.