Creston apartment fire injures 3

(Creston) -- Fire officials are investigating an explosion at an apartment complex in Creston Friday morning. The Creston Fire Department says three people were injured in the incident which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at 122 Manor Drive in Creston. The two-story, 12-unit complex is located near Southwestern Community College. In an interview with KCCI 8 News in Des Moines, Creston Fire Chief Todd Jackson says heavy smoke was pouring from the apartment as firefighters arrived.