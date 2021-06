DR. WALLACE: I've been dating a guy for almost two years now. We started dating in high school, and we have continued dating each other exclusively now that we are both attending the same college. We're both usually easygoing people when we are together, and for the most part, we've gotten along fine over the years. I believe he has potential as a future mate, and he's pretty bright, so I expect him to be a good earner when he starts a career. I know how important finances can be since my parents have struggled for decades with their weak financial situation, and that has taken a big toll on their marriage.