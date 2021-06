Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford delivered a patriotic account of the braves Americans who founded our nation. Sen. Lankford said these patriots set up our national values and continued to reinforce the need for all Americans to work to keep us free. Those of us who have freedom were encouraged by Sen. Lankford to help others to live in the same freedom that we have. He said to serve with joy is the legacy that was passed to us, and it should be the legacy we pass down to others.