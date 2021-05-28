Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021-22 NFL Team Win Total Odds: Washington A Real Threat

By Jason Guilbault
lineups.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021-22 NFL win totals have now been released as the schedule is out, and rosters are set after a wild free agency and draft. Looking over on DraftKings Sportsbook, you can find multiple team futures and Week 1 lines already. If you are wondering why some of these win totals look about a half win or win too high, remember that there will be 18 weeks this season and 17 games played per team. Updates will be made throughout the offseason and weekly once the season begins.

www.lineups.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Team#Chargers#Boston Sports#American Football#Draftkings Sportsbook#Washington Football#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

2021 NFL MVP odds: Ryan Fitzpatrick is Washington's top contender

The Washington Football Team has had three players win NFL MVP in the franchise’s storied history. The last Washington player to win the MVP award was Joe Theismann back in 1983. And, according to BetMGM, that franchise drought will continue in 2021. BetMGM recently released preseason odds for NFL MVP...
NFLlineups.com

NFL Defensive Player Of The Year Odds 2021-22

Defensive Player of the Year 2021-22 odds are up on DraftKings Sportsbook. This has been an award dominated by Aaron Donald as of late, winning three of the last four years. We have seen a lot of dominance, as J.J. Watt won three in four years back from 2012-2015. His brother, T.J. Watt, has been in the mix for the last few years and has been one of the more productive names. However, Donald continues to be the best defensive player in the league. The Bosa Brothers are in the mix, but health continues to be against them. Donald is the frontrunner, but there are quite a few names with great values.
FootballAshe County's Newspaper

Pac-12 Hotline: Over or under? We take a stab at each team's 2021 win total

The release of the Pac-12’s early-season kickoff times consumed all the oxygen across the Pac-12 footprint late last week, but it was hardly the only significant news to surface ahead of the holiday weekend. In California, an initiative to legalize sports betting qualified for the November 2022 ballot. Sports wagering...
NFLUSA Today

See where Tom Brady lands in latest 2021 NFL MVP odds

Tom Brady didn’t win the league MVP last year, but I’m betting he didn’t mind letting Aaron Rodgers have that while he took home Super Bowl MVP honors. Coming off his impressive postseason run in 2020, what are Brady’s chances of taking home the NFL MVP this time around?. The...
NFLSportsBook Review

2021 College Football Season Win Totals to Bet Now!

The college football season is still months away, but it’s never too early to predict how things will go. With summer workouts starting and former recruits stepping onto campus, teams are preparing for a daunting 2021 season that will bring back non-conference opponents, full stadiums, sports bettings odds and a typical year of college football.
NFLYardbarker

Can Washington Football Team 'DC Triplets' Climb NFL Ranking?

Most of us became aware of the NFL concept of “The Triplets” as a result of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl success featuring future Hall-of-Farmers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. The 'original' triplets. A great quarterback. A great running back. A great wide receiver. While that may...
NFLAthlonSports.com

ACC Football: Over/Under Predictions on DraftKings Win Totals for 2021 Season

College football’s 2021 season is still a few months away, but it's never too early to start placing wagers and bets on the DraftKings over/under totals for the ACC. Clemson is the heavy favorite to win the conference once again, while North Carolina and Miami rank as top 25 teams. The middle of the ACC is crowded but should produce a handful of bowl teams this fall.
NFLNBC Sports

What are Eagles' odds for making 2021 NFL playoffs?

NFL teams have their schedules for the 2021 season, the first one in league history that will include 17-game slates. The coming season will also be the second with the league’s new playoff format. Seven teams from each conference made the playoffs last season, with the No. 1 seed getting...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NFC North Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

As the most popular pro sport in America, the NFL is relevant 365 days a year. For the first time since 1978, when the slate went from 14 to 16 games, the NFL lengthened the regular season again this year. The 2021 NFL schedule was released on May 12 and all 32 teams will play 17 games during the 18-week season. Fans get an additional week of NFL betting and fantasy football action. It will also affect win total wagering.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL Draft: Best pick by every AFC West team

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, and with it comes a fresh confidence and excitement for fans of every NFL team. Everyone is hoping their next class of rookies will bring a spark and make the team better, with even higher hopes to be cornerstones for the future.
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top Vegas expert picks under 6 wins for Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the worst teams of the past decade-plus and are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Jaguars have logged one winning season since 2007, and that was the only time they made the playoffs during that span. Last year, Jacksonville suffered through a 15-game losing streak en route to its first-ever one win season. The tradeoff was drafting quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall and possibly changing the direction of the franchise. However, William Hill Sportsbook has forecasted just six victories for the club, one of the lowest 2021 NFL win totals.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Smartest Move of the 2021 Offseason

NFL front-office executives have to make a ton of decisions during the offseason. Some of the smartest acquisitions aren't the most obvious moves. In all likelihood, the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't agonize over their decision to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. He had garnered the national spotlight as a true freshman, led Clemson to the College Football Playoff three times and won a national title.
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL offseason has been all about the quarterbacks, and for good reason. It's the most important position in team sports, and the franchises that don't have a good one are desperate to add one. We saw starters like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz traded....
NFLGamingToday

New York Jets Odds And 2021-22 NFL Betting Preview

The last time the New York Jets were considered a good team, Rex Ryan was still the head coach, and Mark Sanchez was the quarterback of the future. If that seems like a lifetime ago—well, it was only a decade ago. Neither Ryan nor Sanchez ended up being a long-term...
NFLchatsports.com

The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Coming Out of 2021 OTAs

Football season may only last from September to February, but there's always something going on in the NFL. The Super Bowl gives way to the combine, which gives way to free agency, which gives way to the draft, which gives way to rookie minicamps, which gives way to organized team activities.