2021-22 NFL Team Win Total Odds: Washington A Real Threat
2021-22 NFL win totals have now been released as the schedule is out, and rosters are set after a wild free agency and draft. Looking over on DraftKings Sportsbook, you can find multiple team futures and Week 1 lines already. If you are wondering why some of these win totals look about a half win or win too high, remember that there will be 18 weeks this season and 17 games played per team. Updates will be made throughout the offseason and weekly once the season begins.www.lineups.com