Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Arts immersion: Durango Arts Center offers jam-packed schedule

By Katie Chicklinski-Cahill, Herald Arts, Entertainment editor
Durango Herald
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurango Arts Center has thrown open its doors with a full slate of summer classes for adults and children. “Camps and classes are going on, we’ve got a lot of really great offerings for kids for the summer in visual arts and in theater. And then we have quite a few offerings for adults as well,” said DAC Executive Director Brenda Macon. “There’s an adult improve group and they’re off to a robust start. And then for visual arts, we’ve got Michael Billie, he’s an encaustic painter and he does multimedia art, and he’s going to be doing workshops. Nia Sturr, who did the mural on the side of our building, she’s a botanical muralist, she’s offering a beginning drawing class for adults.”

www.durangoherald.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Durango, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Visual Arts#Durango Arts Center#Camps#Dac#Macon#The Living Artist Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.