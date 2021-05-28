Arts immersion: Durango Arts Center offers jam-packed schedule

Durango Arts Center has thrown open its doors with a full slate of summer classes for adults and children. “Camps and classes are going on, we’ve got a lot of really great offerings for kids for the summer in visual arts and in theater. And then we have quite a few offerings for adults as well,” said DAC Executive Director Brenda Macon. “There’s an adult improve group and they’re off to a robust start. And then for visual arts, we’ve got Michael Billie, he’s an encaustic painter and he does multimedia art, and he’s going to be doing workshops. Nia Sturr, who did the mural on the side of our building, she’s a botanical muralist, she’s offering a beginning drawing class for adults.”