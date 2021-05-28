District One schools receive donation of 20,000 books ahead of summer vacation
A donation of 20,000 books gave a kickstart to summer reading across Yuma School District One. Dispersed between the district's 18 schools, the 12-pallet donation came by way of the Molina Foundation's Book Buddies grant – which was secured with the help of First Things First – and arrived in time for students to get their hands on some new titles before the school year concluded for District One on Tuesday.