Yuma, AZ

District One schools receive donation of 20,000 books ahead of summer vacation

By Rachel Estes Sun Staff Writer
Yuma Daily Sun
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA donation of 20,000 books gave a kickstart to summer reading across Yuma School District One. Dispersed between the district’s 18 schools, the 12-pallet donation came by way of the Molina Foundation’s Book Buddies grant – which was secured with the help of First Things First – and arrived in time for students to get their hands on some new titles before the school year concluded for District One on Tuesday.

