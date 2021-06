GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are continuing to investigate an alleged robbery that took place early Sunday morning. According to GIPD, officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday to El Tabares Bar and Grill on West Fourth Street after a 22-year-old female reported a known suspect assaulted her and stole her $900 sandals. GIPD said a cell phone worth over $1,000 was also damaged in the incident.