Date with state: Lady Jags erupt in regional finals, sweep Prosper for 1st state berth
FRISCO — For the first time in its decorated program history, the Flower Mound softball team is headed to the UIL state tournament. Early on, the Lady Jaguars began forging that path through attrition, grinding out three-game series wins in the bi-district and regional quarterfinal rounds. Even before taking the field Thursday for the start of the regional finals, the Lady Jaguars had already played in five elimination games.starlocalmedia.com