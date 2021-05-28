Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Editorial: Enjoy the trails more by following basic etiquette and safety steps

By Editorial staff
Omaha.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s here, it feels like the coronavirus is in retreat and we can all get out more after 15 months of uncertainty and being cooped up. Some of that will happen on our growing network of public trails, which are great for family walks, running, bike riding, skateboarding and more. And while for the most part it’s OK to come within 6 feet of each other now, especially outside, we still must be considerate of others for the sake of everyone’s enjoyment and safety.

omaha.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Enjoyment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Biking
Related
AnimalsCape Gazette

Manage mosquitoes and enjoy spending more time outdoors

Dine, play and enjoy your outdoor spaces more than ever this year by managing annoying and disease-spreading mosquitoes using a multifaceted approach. Plan your outdoor activities when mosquitoes are less active. Females are the ones looking for a blood meal, and they are most active at dusk and dawn when looking for warmth and food.
HealthWoodward News

Safety tips while enjoying the summer

Summer is here and many Oklahomans are retooling their routines to incorporate more time in the great outdoors. It is a season associated with swimming, camping, hiking and outdoor sporting as we embrace the warm weather. During this time, it is important not to lose sight of potential health risks that are uniquely tied to spending time outside.
RelationshipsDaily Local News

Editorial: Keep safety in mind amid summer fun

Summer officially has arrived, and it’s especially sweet this year as people celebrate the opportunity to gather with friends and family without worrying about restrictions. But it’s important to remember that with summer gatherings come risks, especially when there’s water involved, whether it be a pool, river, lake or ocean.
Petsarcamax.com

Pet etiquette dog owners should follow post-COVID-19

"Etiquette" describes the requirements of behavior according to the conventions of society. This includes proper conduct that is established by a community for various occasions in everyday life. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us to alter basic conduct. We stopped hugging and shaking hands when greeting each other and had to...
LifestyleThe Post and Courier

FROM THE PARK BENCH: Greeneway Trail etiquette and safety tips

North Augusta PRT has been receiving numerous messages about safety issues on the Greeneway. Our No. 1 issue is people requesting that all bicyclists please communicate to walkers when passing from behind by dinging your bike bell or saying "on your left" loud enough to alert those in front of you. We encourage all users to keep right and pass on the left. To keep yourself and others safe, keep in mind the following:
PoliticsWIBC.com

Ready for the Fourth? Follow These Fireworks Safety Tips

STATEWIDE — One of the most popular Fourth of July traditions is fireworks. But, as the holiday grows near, it’s important to be aware of the potential danger involved with lighting fireworks at home. An estimated 7,300 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments between June 21, 2019,...
Lifestylemypaperonline.com

Enjoy your trip to the beach by knowing your water safety rules

With everyone eager to enjoy the beach, water safety is of paramount importance to the entire family – no matter the age. Young or old, the ocean or lake can be an enjoyable place to relax and have fun, as long as you know the rules about water safety. Watch...
eastcentraliowanews.com

Sun Editorial: Safety measures are there for a reason - follow them

Here’s the thing about safety measures. Often, maybe 99,999 times out of 100,000, they’re unnecessary. The problem is that one time – that one reason for the rule — the consequences of not following the measure are awful. Probably every single one of us handles a piece of glass every...
KidsHappyNews.com

Sun Safety For Kids: 6 Important Tips To Follow

Outdoor play is crucial for children. Keep your children safe with these sun safety tips for kids and let them enjoy every minute of summer. This post was created with our nice and easy submission form. Create your post!. What do you think?. 1 point. Upvote Downvote. Browse and manage...
Lifestylenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Happy Trails: Follow St. Louis River on Waabizheshikana

Jun. 20—I have one main criteria for all hikes I seek out: They must have water. I'm not picky about the type of water. It can be a narrow trout stream, views of the world's largest freshwater lake or a cascading waterfall. Waabizheshikana (pronounced "wah-ba-zhay-she-kuh-nuh") — Ojibwe for the Marten...
EnvironmentKATU.com

Safety tips for enjoying the hot, dry weather

When the sky clears the next move for people in western Washington is to generally head outdoors to soak up the sun. Whether on a hike or taking in the beauty, the temperatures are climbing and people who spend a lot of time outdoors say not everyone is prepared to handle the heat.
marinbuilders.com

Safety & Training Short - Driver Safety: Following Distance

Objective: To assure that employees understand the importance of a safe following distances and how to maintain a safe distance. In the rush and anxiety of everyday driving, following distance is often sacrificed for getting somewhere faster. However, when you do not allow enough following distance, you not only put yourself at risk, you fail to save time and may cause further slowing of traffic.
LifestylePosted by
AL.com

Enjoy the beach, but follow mother’s rules

A friend of mine has a summer memory. It’s a nightmare, really. While his babysitter looked the other way, he swam out too far in the Gulf of Mexico and felt himself going down, his feet no longer finding the sandy bottom that would hold him up. He managed to...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Jamie Pronschinske: Four easy steps for food safety

An often-overlooked aspect of healthy eating is food safety. Microbes such as bacteria, viruses and molds can be present in foods before the food is harvested or introduced during handling or preparation of that food. It many cases, the food might look fine but could make you very sick. Those...
Energy Industryangi.com

Follow This Home Generator Safety Advice

Power generators come in handy for residents of the Mid-Atlantic region during spring when powerful storms are known to roll through the area leaving folks without electricity for days. Just last week, hundreds of residents were without power around D.C. after thunderstorms blew through the nation's capital. Generators pose many...
TV Showselearninginfographics.com

How to Make Studying More Enjoyable

Perhaps it’s hard for you to imagine now, but studying can be enjoyable. Studying is a tiring process for many students, that eats into our time and sometimes doesn’t feel worth it. Often, young people would prefer to spend time with friends, watching TV shows, or pursuing hobbies. Instead, they have to spend long hours with books, dense articles, and challenging tasks. There are definitely students who enjoy studying, or at least learning particular subjects. But, in general, acquiring new skills and remembering unfamiliar data is complicated for everyone.
Economysportswar.com

Amen, enjoying the ride too. Because the more

People hate, the more we will get paid (look at ratings). Our contract is coming up and we are due a bump. We ain't what we used to be, but we're still pretty awesome (and independent). [Post edited by goldendomer at 06/14/2021 10:25PM]
Environmentwqcs.org

There is more to a storm than filling your bath tub with water. Hurricane Safety should be foremost on your mind and the American Red Cross is here to guide you every step of the way.

Hurricanes are strong storms that cause life- and property threatening hazards such as flooding, storm surge, high winds and tornadoes. Preparation is the best protection against the dangers of a hurricane. WQCS at 88.9 FM is your station to turn to in the event of a storm. This is extended interview with Siara Campbell, Regional Communication Director for the Red Cross.