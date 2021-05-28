Editorial: Enjoy the trails more by following basic etiquette and safety steps

Summer’s here, it feels like the coronavirus is in retreat and we can all get out more after 15 months of uncertainty and being cooped up. Some of that will happen on our growing network of public trails, which are great for family walks, running, bike riding, skateboarding and more. And while for the most part it’s OK to come within 6 feet of each other now, especially outside, we still must be considerate of others for the sake of everyone’s enjoyment and safety.