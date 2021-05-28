Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

The Public Pulse: Omaha police and protesters; Jan. 6 commission is needed

Omaha.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a recent opinion piece from the editorial staff of The World-Herald calling out both sides of a recent protest in Omaha. The editorial staff is spot on: One side gets huge funding for military equipment, six-figure incomes for some, huge pensions, and have the protection of elected officials, while the other side used pig heads to express their disgust in the enormous sums spent on terrorizing Omaha residents.

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
Omaha, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
City
Elmwood, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Government
City
Fremont, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Fortenberry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulse#Police Violence#Police Union#Executive Orders#Protest Riot#The World Herald#Opd#City Council#Omaha Commission#Senate#Americans#Nebraskan#British#Republicans#Democrat#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Country
China
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would make June 19, or Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate on Tuesday and will now go to President Biden's desk for his signature, which would make Juneteenth the nation's 12th federal holiday.