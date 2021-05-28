Find out what's happening on the ground at Red Bull Formation

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGet the latest from Red Bull Formation as participants arrive and begin building their lines at this women-only mountain bike freeride event in Utah. When the sun sets behind the Southern Utah red rock canyons of Virgin, Utah, all activity at Red Bull Formation comes to a close. It's always a time for reflection among the eight athletes taking part and their respective digging crews. One thing has become clear during these first few days on site: a forced gap year had done nothing to dampen the spirits of the riders, who had all gathered to author a new era in the world of women’s freeride mountain biking.

RECAP VIDEO: The Athletes Sent it BIG at Red Bull Formation

This past May we saw the return of Red Bull Formation, and with it came unprecedented progression in women’s freeride mountain biking. To give you the quick run down, over the course of a week, eight elite female riders gathered in Virgin, Utah to shape their own top to bottom lines on the most storied and iconic landscape you can find in mountain biking. Some chose to resurrect old features from previous Red Bull Rampage competitions, whereas other athletes—like Chelsea Kimball—chose to create their own. By the time the digging was said and done, it was time to test their creations. Red Bull’s latest recap edit gives us a taste of the excitement with a compilation of the best action from the event. It's clear that the athletes took things to another level this year!
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

Women’s Progression Session: Highlights from Red Bull Formation

Red Bull Formation is such a pivotal event for women’s freeride. It puts female freeriders in the spotlight, allows them to push their limits, and do it together. At the end of May, eight of the world’s best female freeriders headed out to Utah to build lines and progress their riding. Here are the highlights from the women’s progression session.
Cyclingtetongravity.com

Red Bull Formation Photo Saga: The Builds

Hannah Bergemann and diggers Krystin Norman and Brooklyn Bell at work on the landing for Hannah's double drop into the gully. Katie Lozancich photo. It’s been 20 months since the first Red Bull Formation, and the thing about 2021’s event that stood out to everyone the most was the venue. It felt massive. The spines were much longer in comparison to the 2019 site, and there were more ridgelines to choose from. Another bonus aspect to this location was that it hosted Red Bull Rampage from 2008-2013, meaning it had all kinds of old features and hits that could be ridden after a little bit of revamping. Rather than be intimidated by the bigger and more challenging terrain, the eight athletes embraced it. Plus, the immersive arena gave them the freedom to pick and choose lines that played to their strengths. As a result, the athletes spread out across the mountain. Red Bull Formation spans over a week, and the riders have a total of three days to build their unique line. Following the dig session is a rest day, and then it transitions into the riding period. The athletes then have three days to tick off and work through their creations with the ultimate goal of completing a top to bottom descent. Here’s what stood out to us about the athlete’s lines.
Photographytetongravity.com

Photo Essay: Check out the Best Action from Red Bull Formation

Hannah Bergemann doing what she does best: sending it off gnarly drops. Katie Lozancich photo. This year the Red Bull Formation roster grew from six athletes to eight. It meant the introduction of a few new faces—Jess Blewitt, Samantha Soriano, Camila Nogueira, and Chelsea Kimball—into the freeride spotlight and the return of a handful of storied legends like Hannah Bergemann, Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, and Vinny Armstrong. Each athlete brought their own unique strengths and vision to the table, which culminated into a week of groundbreaking progression that the industry is still feeling the tremors from. On top of pushing themselves, the riders leaned on each other, ultimately recognizing that they were stronger when they worked together.
After a brief respite, we are back to temperatures of 90 degrees plus this week. We are even predicted to end up in the triple digits Wednesday. Not too long ago, Nebraska was the coldest place in the world with temperatures at -30 degrees F (my car dashboard registered as low as -32). While we are a far cry from the hottest place in the world this week, the heat makes everything much harder. Animals need a lot of water to survive these temperatures. Plants in the garden do too.