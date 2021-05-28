Find out what's happening on the ground at Red Bull Formation

Hannah Bergemann and diggers Krystin Norman and Brooklyn Bell at work on the landing for Hannah's double drop into the gully. Katie Lozancich photo. It’s been 20 months since the first Red Bull Formation, and the thing about 2021’s event that stood out to everyone the most was the venue. It felt massive. The spines were much longer in comparison to the 2019 site, and there were more ridgelines to choose from. Another bonus aspect to this location was that it hosted Red Bull Rampage from 2008-2013, meaning it had all kinds of old features and hits that could be ridden after a little bit of revamping. Rather than be intimidated by the bigger and more challenging terrain, the eight athletes embraced it. Plus, the immersive arena gave them the freedom to pick and choose lines that played to their strengths. As a result, the athletes spread out across the mountain. Red Bull Formation spans over a week, and the riders have a total of three days to build their unique line. Following the dig session is a rest day, and then it transitions into the riding period. The athletes then have three days to tick off and work through their creations with the ultimate goal of completing a top to bottom descent. Here’s what stood out to us about the athlete’s lines.