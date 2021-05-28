Find out what's happening on the ground at Red Bull Formation
Get the latest from Red Bull Formation as participants arrive and begin building their lines at this women-only mountain bike freeride event in Utah. When the sun sets behind the Southern Utah red rock canyons of Virgin, Utah, all activity at Red Bull Formation comes to a close. It's always a time for reflection among the eight athletes taking part and their respective digging crews. One thing has become clear during these first few days on site: a forced gap year had done nothing to dampen the spirits of the riders, who had all gathered to author a new era in the world of women’s freeride mountain biking.www.redbull.com