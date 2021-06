So considering just how successful the series was for Disney Plus (though you know how streamers can be weird with giving out full viewer data) and the addiction the television industry has for more and more of what works, it's understandable why viewers would be asking if another season of the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision would be getting a second season. Granted, fans already know that Wanda aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen) will be playing a major role in next year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– but what after? Recently, Olsen appeared to throw some serious cold war on the idea of a second season before backing away from such a definitive statement by saying she wasn't actually sure what the future holds. Someone sounds a bit more optimistic about the possibility is Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige, who was asked by a virtual attendee about the show's future during a PaleyFest event.