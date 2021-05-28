Discover a new show to stream this weekend
Based on a comic book series by writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely, “Jupiter’s Legacy” has Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb playing two aging superheroes, the Utopian and Lady Liberty, who’ve been saving the world alongside their family and friends since the 1930s. In flashbacks, the show covers the origin story of their superteam, the Union, which emerged during the depths of the Great Depression. But the bulk of the series is about the present-day troubles of this celebrity couple and their grown kids, and it peppers big fight scenes between conversations about values, as two generations of heroes debate how to use their gifts to make a better world. Streaming on Netflix.www.phillytrib.com