Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Discover a new show to stream this weekend

By Noel Murray
phillytrib.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a comic book series by writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely, “Jupiter’s Legacy” has Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb playing two aging superheroes, the Utopian and Lady Liberty, who’ve been saving the world alongside their family and friends since the 1930s. In flashbacks, the show covers the origin story of their superteam, the Union, which emerged during the depths of the Great Depression. But the bulk of the series is about the present-day troubles of this celebrity couple and their grown kids, and it peppers big fight scenes between conversations about values, as two generations of heroes debate how to use their gifts to make a better world. Streaming on Netflix.

www.phillytrib.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Mark Millar
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
Lauren Oliver
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Collar#Slavery#Utopian#Lgbtq Community#House#Hulu#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘In the Heights’ on HBO + More

Happy Friday, party people! Take a deep breath, people, because the blistering heat that has taken over New York and other areas of the country is finally taking a break this weekend— just in time for us to take a break from the stress of endless work and emails! Our favorite streaming platforms are raring to jump in and help us unwind— whether it be through your television in the blissful air conditioning or through your mobile device while lounging by a refreshing pool. While you sift through your options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, check out the freshest titles that will best kick-start your relaxing streaming weekend. And worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Now Stream This: New and Returning Shows You Want to Give a Try

The summer is here, and there are many television shows on the horizon. Summers can be a drag without a major series that captures everyone’s attention. This summer has a couple of series that have the chance to be the weekly point of fascination and some that might surprise and turn into the summer’s breakout hit. There are highly anticipated returning series as well as some brand new shows that will be vying for your attention premiering this summer. Here are a few recommendations on what to check out this summer, from big tentpole properties to small charming series and some interesting stuff in between.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

15 Awesome New Horror TV Shows Heading To Netflix Streaming

With all of the high-profile projects currently in development as Netflix Originals, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and lose track of everything that's actually coming soon. Admittedly, it's been pretty easy in the past to keep tabs on the horror projects heading to the streaming giant, since there are usually only a handful in play. Currently, however, Netflix has a veritable smorgasbord of new and exciting horror TV shows set to debut across 2021-2022 (and possibly beyond).
TV Serieswtnzfox43.com

25 Best TV shows with dual leads

The old adage “two is better than one” applies to almost everything in life—weekend days, cups of coffee, scoops of ice cream, and TV series leads. While a quick perusal of recent TV hits reveals that most series favor ensemble casts (like “Game of Thrones”) or solo protagonists with plenty of supporting characters (like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), there’s just something about two actors playing off of each other and demonstrating sparkly chemistry that audiences can’t get enough of.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Strangers': Netflix’s Dark Comedy Spin on Hitchcock Classic Rounds Out Cast

The Netflix dark comedy “Strangers,” inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Strangers On a Train,” has added a slew of new actors to its lineup: Austin Abrams (“Dash & Lily,” “Chemical Hearts”), Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”), Talia Ryder (“West Side Story,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”), Paris Berelc (“Hubie Halloween,” “Alexa & Katie”), Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”), Maia Reficco (“Next To Normal,” “Evita,” “Kally’s Mashup”) and Ava Capri (“Love, Victor”).
TV & VideosPosted by
Axios

Streaming reaches new milestone

Nielsen on Thursday introduced a new metric for measuring how many people watch streaming video and for how long. Why it matters: Streaming is exploding, but the industry has long lacked a uniform way to measure consumption, and that has held it back from being able to integrate advertising. Details:...
Comicsramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Disney+ New Series TURNER & HOOCH Starring Josh Peck

Disney+ has revealed these official trailer and key art for “Turner & Hooch,” the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
Movieseasyreadernews.com

Best Classic Horror Movies on Netflix

This list of best classic horror movies is especially for Netflix fans! If you love creepy movies with gripping plot twists and visual effects that see you hiding behind your sofa, then browse our list and enjoy!. You surely love good horror if you are reading this. Nowadays we like...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Series Premiere to Air on the CW

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan. The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.9 WGRD

Streaming Show Filmed And Shot In West Michigan Set To Hit Streaming Service

A new streaming series, The Watchers, recently wrapped production and it was filmed and shot in West Michigan. The show, which is expected to hit faith-based streaming service PureFlix in 2022, is called "The Watchers". The 8 episodes of season one were all written, produced, and edited by members of the Compass College of Cinematic Arts community. While some of the actors are professionals that flew into West Michigan for the shoot, alumni, students, and faculty all worked on the production in and around Grand Rapids.
TV & Videoscelebritypage.com

Rose Byrne's New Show 'Physical' is Now Streaming on AppleTV+

Byrne, known for her film roles in Bridesmaids, Insidious, and 5-season run on TV drama Damages, plays Sheila Rubin. Rubin is a disgruntled 1980s housewife who finds relief from her life's issues through aerobics. In the series, Rubin faces marriage strain, money trouble, and body image issues. Rory Scovel plays opposite Byrne as her husband pursuing a career in San Diego politics.