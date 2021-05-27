Cancel
NBA

2022 Class

hogville.net
 19 days ago

Hogville encourages you to do business with the following... Overtime Elite is also starting in the fall as well, two of the Top 15 players who are twin brothers are going that route, and it has the full encouragement of the NBA. Overtime Elite is looking to have 30 players between the ages of 16-18, so you could expect about 10 5-stars a year going there, which would groom them straight for the NBA, as the G-League one-year thing will disappear when high schoolers are allowed to go straight to the NBA again.

forums.hogville.net
MotorsportsSaipan Tribune

Camacho excels in Novice Class

Henry Camacho Jr. rose to the top of the Novice Class after taking the lead during the fifth leg of the Marianas Racing Association Points Race Series at CowTown Raceway Park last Sunday. Camacho, who previously held second place in the class’ overall standings, was promoted to No. 1 after...
High Schoolprepbaseballreport.com

Risers in Recent Class Rankings Update - 2022 Class

PBR of North Carolina recently updated its class rankings for the 2021, 2022, & 2023 classes and expanded the list to 70 in the 2024 class. After getting the opportunity to see players at various events and scout days as well as high school games throughout the season it showed progress that several players are making. With the update and growth of players throughout the year we highlight some names who made jumps in the 2022 Class Rankings update.
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Wilson scores 28, leads Aces over Wings 85-78

A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-78 on Sunday. Wilson made 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Liz Cambage added 14 points and Kelsey Plum scored 13 for the Aces (8-3), who won their third straight and sixth of their last seven.
Sportscollegegymnews.com

BREAKING: Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McCool Griffeth Named Assistant Coaches at LSU

LSU head coach Jay Clark has announced the addition of Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McCool Griffeth to the staff as assistant coach and volunteer assistant coach, respectively. The announcement comes days after news of the retirement of longtime assistant coach Bob Moore and the promotion of volunteer coach and choreographer Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen to a paid position within LSU’s athletic department.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

'22 DL Jimmy Scott commits to Pittsburgh

One-time Tennessee commit Jimmy Scott is heading to Pittsburgh. He announced his commitment there a day after returning from an official visit.7. In landing the 6-foot-3, 255-pound Scott out of Hamburg (N.Y.) St. Francis, the Panthers get a prospect who can rush the quarterback off the edge or drop into coverage. His athleticism shows through in his film, particularly when he is playing running back.
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Kent State's Bailey earns First Team All-American honors

Kent State junior Gabby Bailey earned First Team All-American honors by placing sixth in the discus at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which concluded Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. After a solid opening throw of 184-5, which matched her qualifying mark at the NCAA East Preliminary Round, Bailey...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA: 50 greatest players who aren’t in the Basketball Hall of Fame

With the latest Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class announced, the question remains: Who are the greatest players left outside of Springfield?. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has become significantly more star-studded. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett highlighted the delayed Class of 2020, and the likes of Chris Bosh and Paul Pierce headline the Class of 2021.
Sportssequoyahcountytimes.com

Super senior helps led OU softball to national title

University of Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez stood in the circle Thursday afternoon as she faced Florida State’s Devyn Flaherty. There were two outs in the bottom of the seventh. OU was one out away from claiming its third NCAA Division 1 softball championship in five years. Juarez made the pitch. Flaherty swung, hitting a towering popup in the infield. It floated down in the circle. Juarez was ready for it and closed her glove around the yellow sphere.
Georgia Stateaccesswdun.com

UGA hires USC's Caryl Smith Gilbert to lead Georgia T&F teams

ATHENS — Caryl Smith Gilbert, who just led the University of Southern California women to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship, and the USC men to another top-5 finish, has been named Georgia’s Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Georgia Athletics Director Josh Brooks announced on Sunday. Smith...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Brooks lures USC track coach to Athens

Caryl Smith Gilbert, who just led the USC women to the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championship and the men to another top-5 finish, has been named Georgia’s Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks announced Sunday. Smith Gilbert will be the first female head coach of a men’s sports program in the history of Georgia Athletics.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyherald.com

Bombers run-rule for fifth straight

HUNTINGBURG — Hardly anything seemed to go the way of the Dubois County Bombers during the first inning-and-a-half of Sunday's game against the Franklin Duelers. But then the bottom of the second happened, and it just continued on from there. The Bombers (7-1) responded to their 3-0 deficit by batting...
NBAthegazette.com

Iowa’s Luke Garza, Joe Wieskamp get NBA Combine invitations

It appears Joe Wieskamp is getting closer to turning professional. Not officially, perhaps, but the Muscatine native who finished his junior season with the Iowa men’s basketball team in March clearly has some status with NBA team executives. Wieskamp is one of just five Big Ten players of the 69...
NFLLexington Herald-Leader

UK Athletics announces its 2021 Hall of Fame class

International track star Kendra Harrison and soccer professional Arin Gilliland highlight a class of six that will be inducted into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. Harrison and Gilliland are joined in the Class of 2021 by former UK basketball star Nazr Mohammed, ex-UK football star lineman Larry...
Detroit, MIdailyjournal.net

Detroit Mercy names Gilbert as interim women’s hoops coach

DETROIT — Detroit Mercy has named LaTanya Collins as it’s interim women’s basketball coach to replace AnnMarie Gilbert. The school made the announcement Monday night, saying Gilbert has left the school. Two months ago, Detroit Mercy retained Gilbert after an independent review of players’ concerns. The allegations against Gilbert led...
Michigan StateUSA Today

Michigan State reportedly showing interest in 2023 4-star C Gus Yalden of Wisconsin

Michigan State is reportedly the latest big-time program to show interest in 2023 four-star center Gus Yalden of Appletown, Wisc. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers reported on Tuesday that Michigan State is one of the newest schools to reach out to Yalden. Iowa, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Rutgers, Arizona, Notre Dame and Virginia have all also reached out to Yalden in the last 24 hours, according to Weingarten.
SportsOklahoma Daily

OU softball: What Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione, Patty Gasso said at Sooners' WCWS celebration

Oklahoma held a national championship celebration Saturday night at Marita Hynes Field, giving fans a chance to celebrate the Sooners’ fifth title. After being upset in the first game of the Women’s College World Series by James Madison and falling to the losers’ bracket, OU shut down Georgia and defeated the defending national champion UCLA to move on to the semifinal round. The Sooners then knocked off JMU, beating the Dukes twice to advance to the national championship series against Florida State.