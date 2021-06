The Conservation and Parks and Recreation Departments are reminding people to not fly drones over the nesting bird sites at Compo Beach. An area of Compo Beach has been cordoned off as two types of rare birds, American Oyster Catcher and Piping Plover, have established nests in this area. Drones flown over the nesting site have disturbed the birds and caused them to become aggressive, resulting in injuries to the birds. Beachgoers and others are reminded that both the American Oyster Catcher and the Piping Plover are listed on the Connecticut and Federal Threatened Species List and are protected by the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Disturbing nests is punishable by law including up to a $20,000 fine.