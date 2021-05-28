Cancel
May 28 - Junior League of Savannah Celebrates Achievements and Announces Award Winners at Annual Meeting

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
Cover picture for the articleMay 28, 2021 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently hosted its annual membership meeting, where it celebrated a year of accomplishments and announced award winners. “While this has been a challenging League year for all of our members and partners, we still had so much to celebrate,” said Jackie Schott, 2020–2021 JLS President. “Our membership adjusted quickly through their determination to continue serving our communities, even if it looked a bit different from previous years.”

