Edward Benjamin Walters, 98, passed away May 20 in Conway Medical Center. Born Feb. 15, 1923 in Newark, N.J., he a son of the late Henry and Mary Walters. Edward was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed playing music, singing, entertaining people and living life to the fullest. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII. He retired from Shore Walker Office Equipment in sales after working for many years.