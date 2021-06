The Justice Department is considering recommending that Congress pass a domestic terrorism law, which would be a first for the U.S. if lawmakers complied. Without such a law, the DOJ can only prosecute instances of ideologically driven violence by people with no international allegiances using existing statutes, the Associated Press reported. Additionally, the lack of a law specifically aimed at domestic terrorism muddles efforts to keep track of how much extremist action, with motivations like religion or race, occurs in the U.S. and makes it hard to establish a concrete definition for the offense.