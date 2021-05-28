Virginia State Police increase highway patrols for Memorial Day weekend
(The Center Square) – Virginia State Police will increase its highway patrols for Memorial Day weekend, which tends to see more travel than normal weekends. “As a state of normalcy returns to Virginia’s roadways and families head out for summer adventures, motorists need to remember that as traffic increases so should their vigilance and patience,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle said in a statement.www.thecentersquare.com