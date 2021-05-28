Cancel
Willmar, MN

Willmar City Council choses Schoening for next city administrator

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council Thursday chose Dana Schoening to be the city's next city administrator. A native of Wisconsin, Schoening is currently Director of Planning and Operations for The City of Sweetwater Texas, and if he agrees to a contract, will likely come to Willmar in early July. In the meantime, current administrator Brian Gramentz will stay on as an interim administrator. Earlier this month Schoening said he felt the city and it's citizens have shown a commitment to moving the city forward with things like the Invest in Willmar projects...

#The Willmar City Council
