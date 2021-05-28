9-year-old dies after being shot earlier this month in north Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police say the nine-year-old girl shot while jumping on a trampoline in north Minneapolis May 15th did not survive. Her family says Trinity Ottoson-Smith died in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the head by a stray bullet. Trinity is the second child to die from gun violence on the city's North Side this month. Six-year-old Aniya Allen died when she was shot in her mother's care returning from McDonald's. A ten-year-old also suffered critical injuries after being shot in his family's vehicle April 30th. A reward of 35-thousand dollars is offered for information about these shootings.