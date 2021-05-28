Rice Park Splash Pad to open this weekend

(Willmar MN-) Willmar Parks and Recreation says they plan to open the splash pad at Rice Park on Memorial Day weekend, and The Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center is slated to open June 10th and the hours will be from noon to 7 p.m.. The Aquatic Center was closed all of last year due to COVID-19 and needed repairs. The splash pad was staffed and amount of kids that could use it at a given time was regulated but that will not be the case this year.