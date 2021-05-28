Cancel
Willmar, MN

ACLU attacks Willmar Police over planned K-9 training in apartment building

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says his department will likely drop plans to do police K-9 training at the Lakeview High Rise after getting a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union. Felt says the Willmar HRA, which owns and manages the building, had complained to the police about drug use at the High Rise, including in common areas, and drug paraphernalia being left strewn about. Plans were made to bring in the police K-9s and introduce them to the residents and train in some of the empty apartments...

www.willmarradio.com
