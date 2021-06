A lot of us would really like to believe that we are excellent at multitasking but that is probably not the case. Scientists have studied the brain during “multitasking” and found that our brains don’t really like to do two things at the same time. Instead, it tries to switch really quickly between the two things you are trying to do at once. The problem? Your error rate goes up by 50%. Therefore, whether you are doing small daily tasks or one big thing, it would seem that it is better to rather put all your focus on one thing and completing it, instead of trying to spin all the plates at once.