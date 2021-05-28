All the latest Acer Chromebooks you can buy

This story was originally published on Jun 10, 2021 and last updated on Jun 22, 2021. The launch of the original Nord brought back some of the same excitement that accompanied early OnePlus phones. Gone are the days when you could get practically top-of-the-line specs for next to nothing, but Nord wasn't too far off from the flagship killers of old. Since then, we've seen a few more budget phones under the same sub-brand, but now OnePlus is back with the closet thing yet to a proper successor in the form of the Nord CE 5G. Starting today, you can purchase it on the OnePlus site and at other resellers.