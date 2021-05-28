Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

All the latest Acer Chromebooks you can buy

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur last feature on Acer was back in January. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 were officially announced. The two followed the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Spin 513 from last year. This time, the Taiwanese tech giant is introducing four new models to the Acer 2021 Chromebook range. The lineup includes one model that boasts a large 17-inch display and Thunderbolt 4. There are plenty of Chromebook options in the market today but we know those from Acer are reliable no matter what the price point is.

androidcommunity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer#Chromebooks#Backlit Keyboard#Taiwanese#Lcd#Mediatek Mt8183#Usb#Celeron Core#Gen Intel Core#Intel Celeron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersreviewgeek.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 With 11th Gen Intel Power Is Now Available

One of Acer’s high-end Chromebooks just got even better, as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is now available with upgraded 11th Gen Intel processors. Announced back in May with a performance boost, Chrome OS fans now can get this convertible 13.5-inch machine at Best Buy. The upgraded Chromebook Spin 713...
ComputersSamMobile

You can now buy the Galaxy Book Go in the US

Samsung had unveiled the affordable Galaxy Book Go earlier this month. The laptop features an ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen. 2 processor and runs the Windows 10 operating system. Now, you can buy the Galaxy Book Go if you live in the US. The Galaxy Book Go is now available...
Electronicsimore.com

Every HomeKit-enabled Thread accessory that you can buy today

If you haven't already heard, Thread is all the rage these days in the world of HomeKit. Thread combines ultra-fast response times that you get with Wi-Fi, legendary Zigbee reliability, and low-power consumption that comes with Bluetooth into one wireless standard. The best part is that if you have a HomePod mini in your home, you can take advantage of it today. If you are in the market for new HomeKit accessories and want to jump in with Thread, then here's our guide to all of your available options.
ComputersPhandroid

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 Review: Almost the complete package for Chrome OS

Even though the kids are out of school for the Summer, it’s time to start thinking about the next school year, which means we’re going to be seeing a lot more Chromebooks made available soon. One such option is the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which recently launched through Best Buy and makes use of the AMD Ryzen chipsets which aim to provide an improvement when comparing the price to performance. We’ve spent some time with Acer’s latest offering, so how does it perform and should you consider it for yourself or as a recommendation for someone else? Let’s find out.
Computerstechnonu.com

New Acer Chromebooks in sight, including the first 17-inch

There are new Acer Chromebooks in sight and as is usual in one of the brands that has put the most interest in creating devices made by and for the Google system, it is good to have them in the spotlight, as long as one is planning a jump in this direction.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Score this refurbished Acer Chromebook Spin 713 w/2-year warranty for $423

If you’re looking for a really good deal on a premium Chromebook, you may want to consider taking a trip over to eBay. While the massive online mall can oftentimes feel a bit daunting and some sellers are questionable, getting a Certified refurbished laptop from eBay actually carries with it some peace of mind that you won’t find with a lot of devices, even brand new ones. Certified Electronics from vetted sellers on eBay get a 2-year warranty backed by AllState that protects your new-to-you device from things such as screen failure, battery/charger failure, Wi-Fi failure, and hard drive/USB port failure.
ComputersPosted by
CNN

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 delivers serious power for working from home

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 ($699; bestbuy.com) is a premium and impressively powerful Chromebook that’s especially ideal for remote work or folks in higher education. It’s also the first Chromebook that’s certified for Intel Evo — a shiny label that means it meets the company’s high standards for performance, battery life and connectivity — and the first to offer speedy Thunderbolt 4 ports that allow for fast data transfers and compatibility with multiple 4K displays.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Samsung announces a cheaper Galaxy Chromebook — but you can't buy it yet

Samsung has introduced a new entry-level Chromebook. The Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and optional LTE connectivity. Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed. Samsung has quietly listed a new entry-level Chromebook model on its website, dubbed the Galaxy Chromebook Go....
ComputersANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i , IdeaPad 5i Chromebook unveiled

Lenovo is one of the more prolific brands we know today. It may not be so busy with smartphones but it has the Motorola group for that part. We know Lenovo more to offer Chromebooks and tablets that offer improved efficiency for everyone. Just last month, we saw the Lenovo YOGA Pad Pro 13 that was said to also work as an HDMI monitor. There were also several Chromebook models recently introduced like the Lenovo 14e, 100e, 300e, and 500e.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

You can now buy the promising OnePlus Nord CE 5G

This story was originally published on Jun 10, 2021 and last updated on Jun 22, 2021. The launch of the original Nord brought back some of the same excitement that accompanied early OnePlus phones. Gone are the days when you could get practically top-of-the-line specs for next to nothing, but Nord wasn't too far off from the flagship killers of old. Since then, we've seen a few more budget phones under the same sub-brand, but now OnePlus is back with the closet thing yet to a proper successor in the form of the Nord CE 5G. Starting today, you can purchase it on the OnePlus site and at other resellers.
ComputersPCWorld

Need a second laptop? This 14-inch Asus Chromebook is just $179 right now

It’s crazy how useful Chromebooks can be. They boot up quickly, surf the web like a dream, and run Android and Linux desktop apps when you need them. Chromebooks also deliver plenty of bang for the buck, especially the one we found today: this Asus C423 14-inch Chromebook for $179 at Walmart. Anything less than $200 for a Chromebook gets our attention, and this one is an eye-popping $90 off its MSRP.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Lenovo Launches Two Gorgeous New Chromebooks Around MWC 2021

Lenovo may not be officially attending MWC 2021 but it did take the time to virtually launch two new Chromebooks anyway. Dubbed the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook and Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook, these aren’t the usual budget fare either. Launched alongside a veritable wealth of accessories and other gadgets, these two Chrome OS laptops cover just about every use case.
ElectronicsPosted by
geekspin

ThinkPad X1 Extreme gets revamped for 2021

For more demanding users, Lenovo is announcing their fourth generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The company is also bringing back the updated version of the ThinkPad L13 and the L13 Yoga. Designed for digital creatives and prosumers, is the updated ThinkPad X1 Extreme that is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Lenovo's newest Chromebook has a little Pixel C DNA

A few months ago some new code was spotted in the Chromium repository, indicating that the multi-function light bar seen on devices like the Chromebook Pixel and the Pixel C would be making a return. It looks like the first device we're seeing with that functionality is Lenovo's newest Chromebook. The IdeaPad 5i, announced before an all-digital Mobile World Congress, features a light bar on the front of the laptop to display battery charge without needing to open it.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

The best iPad stands you can buy now

The iPad lineup is a range of helpful tools. Whether it’s the standard iPad, or all the way up to the iPad Pro, you can get quite a bit done with one of Apple’s tablets. And finding the right tools to help with that is important. So we’ve put together...
ComputersTrustedReviews

Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 Review

The Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 gaming laptop is fast in games and applications, and it has a decent screen, great keyboard and a keen price. That’s great – but some rivals are quicker, sleeker and slimmer. Availability. UKRRP: £1699. USARRP: $2198. EuropeRRP: €1998. Key Features. High-end 1080p graphics:The Nvidia...