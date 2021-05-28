All the latest Acer Chromebooks you can buy
Our last feature on Acer was back in January. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 and Chromebook Spin 511 were officially announced. The two followed the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and the Chromebook Spin 513 from last year. This time, the Taiwanese tech giant is introducing four new models to the Acer 2021 Chromebook range. The lineup includes one model that boasts a large 17-inch display and Thunderbolt 4. There are plenty of Chromebook options in the market today but we know those from Acer are reliable no matter what the price point is.